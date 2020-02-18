Iranian envoy urges Belgium, EU to adopt independent stance

In a meeting with director general of Belgian Foreign Ministry's Formalities Frans Schooner late on Tuesday, Gholamhossein Dehqani presented his credentials to him.

During the meeting, both sides hailed long-standing relations between the two countries and stressed the need for using capacities for broadening cooperation.

Dehqani described Belgium as one of the non-permanent members of the United Nations and facilitator of Resolution 2231 which adopted positive stances in support of JCPOA and multilateralism after US withdrawal from the deal.

Belgian official, for her part, wished Dehqani success and stressed the need for promoting cooperation between the two nations.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish