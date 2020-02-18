Parliament speaker: Iran interested to broaden cooperation with Lebanon

Talking to news website 'Lebanon 24' on Sunday, he added that the Lebanese nation is the only side which can solve the country's problems.

The Lebanese will reach the safe coast whenever they decide themselves, but if they are to trust countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), they should be aware that their speech will be nothing more than a promise, he said.

Larijani further noted that the Lebanese people should decide themselves which path to take and naturally Lebanese friends can help them on their path.

Referring to Iran's technical and engineering capabilities, he said that since Lebanon currently lacks technical facilities for electricity generation, it can use Iran's experience to solve the problem.

Commenting on regional developments, he said that Iran never intends to influence a country and it did not enter Syria and Iraq secretly but it is there at the official request of their governments.

Rejecting the claim that Iran wants to set up a base in Syria, Larijani said that meddling in an independent country's affairs has never been among principles of Iran.

