Pouya Naserpour and Amin Mirzazadeh received gold medals at 55 and 130 kg, respectively.

Also, Pejman Poshtam and Meysam Delkhani got silver and bronze medals at 77 and 63 kg, respectively.

Asian Wrestling Championships is underway in New Delhi, India on February 18-23.

