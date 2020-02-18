Afghan Sunni scholars visit Ferdowsi University

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of the Faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies of Ferdowsi University of Mashhad Gholamreza Raeesian said that unity and empathy are the best promoter and division the worst denominators and unity of Muslims is the secret of victory in the face of infidelity.

Raeesian added that the university is ready for international agreements to accommodate more Afghan students for admission and further education.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman of the Herat Council of Scholar, for his part, stated Imam Khomeini and the Islamic Revolution of Iran are regarded as a role model in the struggle of the Afghan people against the arrogant governments' bullying.

Mawlawi Mohammad Kababiani added that the Afghans, while patient and persuasive, the occupation has not been able to stay in Afghanistan.

