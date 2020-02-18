90% of defense equipment built domestically

Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Tuesday attended the 8th Annual Meeting of the Officials and Managers of the Armed Forces Public Relations Hosted by the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force in commemoration of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani. The Armed Forces' public relations saw the opportunity to provide services to the large family of the Armed Forces.

Hatami described the mission of the Armed Forces in maintaining and enhancing national security based on two essential components of manpower and strategic equipment, while maintaining and using efficient, experienced and faithful personnel.

He compared the defense capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of equipment and human resources before and after the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and noted that before the glorious Islamic Revolution of Iran led by Imam Khomeini, a total of 31 military product baskets were produced in the country by foreign countries’ imported production lines, but today thanks to the achievements of the Islamic Revolution, 90 percent of the needs of the armed forces in the form of 770 products within the country and produced by specialists and scientists in the defense industry and are provided to the armed forces.

