ُSpokesman: World seem to be less calm after assassination of General Soleimani

Abbas Mousavi in ​​an interview with the Croatian daily Večernji list described the various aspects of Iran's foreign relations, and stressed the importance and continuation of good relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries of the Balkans, in particular Croatia.

The spokesman responded to a question that this year is the toughest year for Iran because of the US sanctions, adding that Americans and some Westerners have been doing the wrong analysis for the past 41 years. Their pressures have been constant for the past 40 years and nothing new for our government and nation.

Asked if you believed that the US would assassinate Commander Qasem Soleimani? He said the loss of Soleimani is not compensable. "We did not expect him to be assassinated, but unfortunately, it happened."

You saw the sympathy and love of Iranians and many in the world for him said the spokesman. Much sympathy was expressed in other countries, from India to even the US and many European countries. No one expected this magnificent funeral.

Mousavi also in response to questions about Iran's response to the US terrorism and whether it can be expected that the Iranians will retaliate for the assassination of General Soleimani, he said that the loss of Gen. Soleimani cannot be compensated. He was a soldier of peace. Gen. Soleimani's friends are sad, how and in what way they take revenge is their decision.

9455**2050

