Iran, India underline accelerating double taxation avoidance

In the meeting, both sides emphasized that implementation of the agreement will prevent tax evasion and develop trade ties.

Parsa said Iran's taxation system has taken major strides with regard to electronic taxation over the last few years.

Implementation of this agreement will result in promoting economic relations and trade exchange between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra referred to long-standing trade relations between Iran and India, saying that Iran is regarded as one of valuable partners for India.

Ratification of the agreement to avoid double taxation will develop economic ties between two countries, he added.

In addition to preventing tax evasion, the agreement will result in promoting maritime and air transportation.

