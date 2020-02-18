Iran insists on opening up new border crossings with Pakistan

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini said this during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood here yesterday.

He stressed that the two countries should further strengthen trade and commercial cooperation at the governmental and private levels.

The ambassador added strengthening of border markets for the development of border areas between Iran and Pakistan is inevitable.

Abdul Razak Dawood in his views called for enhancing cooperation with Iran in trade and economic sector.

"We call for continued consultations with Iran in pursuit of joint trade agreements," said Pakistani advisor.

The two sides emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral trade and business cooperation, identify problems and obstacles to expand cooperation and provide solutions to the problems through regular business meetings between two countries.

The two sides also stressed the need to systematize trade and business and fight against smuggling in the border areas of the two countries.

Earlier Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan had directed the ministry of commerce to expedite the process of setting up border markets with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It is pertinent to mention that seventh Joint Border Trade Committee (JBTC) between Iran and Pakistan was held at Zahedan in December during which both sides agreed to establish four joint border markets.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish