Hassan Emadi failed to lift 137 kg in his 1st attempt of the snatch field but lifted the weight in the 2nd attempt.

Also, he lifted 146 kg in the 3rd attempt and received a silver medal.

Another Iranian athlete Abolfazl Khakpour lifted 145, 151 and 154 kg respectively and won a silver medal.

The Iranian athletes received no medals in the clean and jerk.

