UN supports Iran's Economy of Resistance programs

Speaking in an expert workshop on smart planning to create job opportunities in rural areas in Tehran, Daniels hailed the performance of the vice-presidency for rural development and deprived areas and the activities of the Iranian government in villages.

She expressed her surprise over the Iranian government's focus on creating economic social and developmental infrastructures in villages.

She also described as important establishing the supreme council on villages and nomads.

Daniels voiced happiness over the cooperation of the vice-presidency for rural development and deprived areas with the United Nations.

"We support creating jobs and social development, as well as vulnerable people," she reiterated.

Daniels vowed to introduce the best models of supports in the world to Iran.

The UN's aim is to support and empower rural people and nomads and to help them improve their situation.

