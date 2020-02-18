UN lauds Iran’s national inclusive rural employment program

Speaking in an expert workshop on smart planning to create job opportunities in rural areas in the Iranian capital on Tuesday, Daniels also hailed the established Council for Rural and Tribal Development in the country.

"The possibility of raising employment in Iran’s rural areas is important – to stabilize the rural sector – and I am sure the establishment of the High Council will support this process in Iran," the UN official said.

She expressed satisfaction that the approaches being discussed in this workshop are now expanding in Iran.

“The targeting and inclusion of poor people in the rural growth and development process is an overall UN aim – as this results in both income generation as well as inequality and poverty reduction,” Daniels added.

She also hailed Iran’s focusing on capability development, including capacity building, education, and training - very important throughout the process and especially for empowering the poorer sections and improving their human and social capital.

