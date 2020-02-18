Leader says upcoming elections another instance of enemies' failure in Iran

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks while addressing thousands of people from East Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the provincial people's uprising against the toppled Pahlavi regime one year before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1978.

He said that during the upcoming elections (to be held this Friday), like the previous instances of the anniversary of the Revolution and the commemoration of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, the enemy will fail once again in disappointing Iranian youth.

Iran's Lieutenant-General Soleimani and Iraq's Abu Mahdi al-Mohamdes were assassinated by the US terrorist army by the order of President Donald Trump on January 3. They had a long record of fighting the US-made terror groups, including ISIS. Millions of people took to the streets to commemorate the two heroes and the other eight military men who were killed by the US.

The Supreme Leader said that the election is a point of pride and an honor for the Islamic Iran and also reinforces the country.

Outlining enemies plots against Iran, he said that the US has confessed that it has set up numerous think tanks that focus on methods of separating people from the Islamic System.

However, the Leader stressed, they they will fail this time as before.

He said that friends and foes are watching Iran now.

The enemy wants to know the effect and results of its propaganda and economic pressures on the people as well as the west's betrayal of commitments towards Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei added.

And the friends are worriedly watching to see what happens, he said.

He said he has always told friends not to be concerned about the behaviour of the Iranian people because they know what they should do and they do to right.

To be updated.

9417**1424

