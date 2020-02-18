Armenian envoy: Tehran, Yerevan enjoy sustainable ties

Tumanian made the remarks in the opening of the third Gallery of Arts of the Armenian community in Tehran.

In the ceremony Loris Tjeknavorian, the world-famous Iranian Armenian musician, criticized the use of the term "minority" for Iranian Armenians and said that Armenians have always been a part of Iran since the time of Cyrus the Great.

He added under Sassanid and Parthian empires, Armenians were separated from Iran on the basis of religion.

"We are all brothers and sisters."

Sebouh Sarkissian, the Archbishop of Armenians in Tehran, congratulated the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and added that art is a humane reality far beyond the borders of the countries.

From long ago, all the Armenians around the world have known Iran as their own country, he said.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish