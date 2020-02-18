Minister says boosting domestic products, main way to thwart sanctions

Rahmani made the remarks in his speech to a festival in Tehran on domestic products.

He said that the enemies aimed to shut down the Iranian producing units, but they failed to do so and in many cases the opposite has been achieved.

Today over 62% of Iran’s tax incomes are coming from industry and the producing sector, the minister said.

Rahmani said that Iran has adopted a law to ensure that when domestic production of a certain commodity is sufficient and meets the needs of the country, import of similar foreign products are prohibited.

He said that currently import of some 1,600 foreign products are prohibited due to sufficiency of domestic products.

