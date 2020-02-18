Larijani reviews regional developments with Nasrallah

During the meeting which was held in Beirut last night, both sides discussed developments in Lebanon as well.

During his recent visit to Syria and Lebanon, Larijani met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Speaker of the People's Council of Syria Hammouda Sabbagh, Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrollah, cultural and political elites of Lebanon, Palestinian groups, Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister of Lebanon Hassan Diab.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish