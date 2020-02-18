Larijani hails Iran's achievements in fighting terrorism

Referring to good achievements made in the international campaign against terrorism during his visit to Syria and Lebanon, Larijani said that Iran and Syria enjoy close cooperation in fighting terrorism.

Fortunately as a result of efforts made, terrorism has been hit seriously in the region.

He noted that all Syrian officials and important figures emphasized Iran's vital role in fighting terrorism.

He said that he held talks with Syrian and Lebanese governmental and parliamentary officials on establishing economic cooperation.

Thanks to Iran's capacities and the possibility of cooperation in trade, agriculture and industrial fields, negotiations have been held with the Syrian and Lebanese officials.

He noted that thanks to establishment of security in some areas in Syria, the grounds have been prepared for investment.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Larijani pointed to some investment models that were proposed by both sides aiming to create tranquility for businessmen and industrialists.

Elaborating on agenda of his visit to Lebanon, Iranian lawmaker said he had negotiated with Lebanese elites on the role of Resistance and the position of Iran.

Pointing to meetings with Palestinian groups, he said that the Palestinian groups insisted on continuation of resistance to Israeli occupation.

