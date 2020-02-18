Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 18

** IRAN DAILY

- Borrell: JCPOA not just Iran’s nuclear commitments, but also EU economic obligations

The European Union’s chief diplomat said the Iran nuclear deal is not just limited to the country’s nuclear obligations, and other parties to the landmark agreement have also economic commitments to the Islamic Republic.

- Iran honors domestic, foreign researchers at international event

Iran held the latest edition of its prestigious Khwarizmi International Award festival, presenting more than a dozen domestic and foreign research projects with the event’s special accolade.

- UN praises Iran, Pakistan for hosting Afghan refugees in past 40 years

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised Iran and Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees during the past four decades.

- Iran documentary participates at true/false festival in U.S.

Iranian documentary ‘Sunless Shadows’, directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, has been selected as part of the screening program of 17th True/False Film Festival in the U.S.

- Trump’s Deal Meant to Liquidate Palestinian Cause

U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century on the decades-old Zionist-Palestinian conflict is meant to liquidate the Palestinian cause, says the secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah.

- Iranian athletes claim more madals at Karate 1-Premier League

Zabihollah Poorshab from Iran has claimed a gold medal at the Karate 1-Premier League event in Dubai.

- HUM Network to honor Iranian filmmaker Narges Abyar with Women Leaders Award

Narges Abyar, the director of acclaimed movies such as “Track 143”, “Breath” and “When the Moon Was Full”, will receive the HUM Women Leaders Award in a ceremony at the Governor’s House in the Pakistani city of Karachi tomorrow.

- Sharjah match like a final: Yahya Golmohammadi

Persepolis coach Yahya Golmohammadi says that they need to beat Sharjah to keep their hopes alive at the 2020 AFC Champions League.

- Iran has set the bedrock for elections in the region

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran has set the bedrock for democracy and elections in the West Asia region.

- Municipalities raise $340m in bond sales

Municipalities in big cities issued a total of 49 trillion rials ($355 million) in participatory bonds during the first nine months (March 20-Dec 21) of current fiscal year.

- Capital expenditure outpaces capital formation

Under the sanctions regime, the transfer of technology and capital goods does not take place and consequently capital expenditure outpaces capital formation

- Dairy exports exceed $350m in 10 months

Iran exported 331,889 tons of dairy products worth $358.12 million during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019- Jan. 20), according to the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

