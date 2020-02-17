Feb 18, 2020, 12:26 AM
Iranian ambassador in Copenhagen presents her credentials to Queen of Denmark

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – Iran's new ambassador to Copenhagen, Afsaneh Nadipour, presented her Credentials to Queen of Denmark Margrethe II late on Monday.

Earlier on the same day, Nadipour presented the copies of his Credentials to the Head of the Protocol Service of the Foreign Ministry of Denmark Michael Zilmer-Johns.

During her meeting with the Queen, she said that will give priority to promoting relations between the two countries and developing regional collaboration during her mission in the country.

Earlier, he served in Iran's representative office in Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague, Iran's Embassy to Turkey and Iran's representative office in Geneva.

