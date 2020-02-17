Prominent Iranian director to receive HUM Women Leaders Award

Hum Network will grant the award in a ceremony in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The HUM Women Leaders Award aims to recognize and honor the contributions and achievements of iconic women from Pakistan and around the world who are change-makers in their respective fields and act a symbol and source of hope, courage, determination and inspiration for women across the globe.

With her movies 'Track 143' and 'When the Moon Was Full', Abyar passed Iranian cinema borders and received the prestigious international awards.

Hum Network Limited is a Pakistani media company based in Karachi, Pakistan. It was established in February 2004 by Sultana Siddiqui.

It is a current member of Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union, Association for International Broadcasting and Commonwealth Broadcasting Association.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish