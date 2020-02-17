Karzai calls for Iran's participation in safeguarding Afghanistan

Karzai made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian.

During the meeting, both sides discussed current conditions in the region and progress in the Afghanistan peace process.

Iran has always underlined establishing peace talks led by Afghanistan.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador to Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian conferred on Sunday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the expansion of bilateral ties, fighting against terrorism and extremism as well as drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, Special aide to the Iranian parliament speaker Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the US does not have a constructive behavior in the region and Afghanistan, adding that the ISIS is dominating Afghanistan and the US is supporting them in political, security and military levels.

Iran has always supported any mechanism focusing on Afghanistan's central government, by the participation of all parties and the UN’s role for maintaining peace.

Referring to the importance of establishing peace in Afghanistan, he said the formation of a new government based on elections is a necessity for preserving stability and security in Afghanistan.

Attempts to remove the government in Afghanistan, establishing weak governments, new maps of disintegrating countries and taking advantage of terrorism as a tool are among dangers threatening peace and security, the Iranian official said.

