Chinese media elaborates on why Wuhan needs thorough inspections of COVID-19 patients

Authorities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei Province, have vowed to conduct dragnet style checks to put all suspected COVID-19 patients under quarantine, making sure those who have contracted the virus are rounded up and that communities and villages are all sealed off, the media said.

The three-day campaign aims to fulfill five objectives: have all suspected victims receive nucleic acid tests; round up all confirmed infected patients; check all patients with fever symptoms; put under quarantine anyone who has had close contact with patients, and ensure all communities and villages implement 24-hour closed-off management measures, the media further added.

The order was given by Wang Zhonglin, the newly-appointed Party chief of Wuhan, who also emphasized strong organization and asked senior officials from all districts to participate in the work, vowing to hold accountable anyone who has not made sufficient efforts, Global Times reported.

Wang said that all district governments should improve distribution systems to provide confined residents with a guaranteed supply of daily necessities in a timely manner, it added.

