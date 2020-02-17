Iran voices readiness to cooperate with China in curbing new coronavirus

Mohammad Asadi Lari, in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, praised the responsible and effective measures taken by the Chinese government to control the coronavirus disease and stabilization. The relative reduction in the coronavirus-infected case can be seen, according to statistics, this trend has now stabilized.

Except for Wuhan, there has been no particular problem in other Chinese provinces, and there has been no increase in outbreaks outside of China due to the cooperation of the Chinese government and nation.

Asadi Lari said that fortunately there has been no new coronavirus cases in Iran so far due to "our very strong health system in Iran and our precious experiences in controlling epidemics in the flood and earthquake crisis as well as in managing the Arbaeein march in Iraq.

