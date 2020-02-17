Feb 17, 2020, 6:46 PM
Iran voices readiness to cooperate with China in curbing new coronavirus

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA - Director-General of the Ministry of Health for International Cooperation said the new coronavirus is a new disease and Iran can cooperate with China in curbing the deadly disease.

Mohammad Asadi Lari, in a meeting with the Chinese ambassador, praised the responsible and effective measures taken by the Chinese government to control the coronavirus disease and stabilization. The relative reduction in the coronavirus-infected case can be seen, according to statistics, this trend has now stabilized.

Except for Wuhan, there has been no particular problem in other Chinese provinces, and there has been no increase in outbreaks outside of China due to the cooperation of the Chinese government and nation.

Asadi Lari said that fortunately there has been no new coronavirus cases in Iran so far due to "our very strong health system in Iran and our precious experiences in controlling epidemics in the flood and earthquake crisis as well as in managing the Arbaeein march in Iraq.

