Blast kills eight, injures 22 in SW Pakistan

As per the initial reports, the blast took place near the Quetta Press Club located on Shahrah-i-Adalat.

Soon after the explosion, police and rescue staff reached the spot and started shifting bodies and injured people to local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear. Security officials have also cordoned off the site of the blast.

The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity have also been damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Police said that the blast had severely damaged nearby building and vehicles.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has expressed his grief at the loss of lives in the Quetta blast. The premier directed authorities to provide the injured with the best medical treatment.

The blast occurred at a time when Pakistan is hosting a two-day International Conference also participated by Iran on 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in Islamabad.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is also in Pakistan to attend the conference.

In January, at least 15 people including Deputy Superintendent of Police Ammanullah and the Imam of the mosque were killed and 19 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion at a mosque in the provincial capital’s Satellite Town.

