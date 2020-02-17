Health minister : No positive coronavirus case in Iran

Addressing to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony to praise unveiling 90 medical drugs and medical equipment, Namaki said relying on the knowledge-based companies and domestic power will prevent the exit of 600 million euros from the country.

The Chinese officials announced that the coronavirus epidemic has so far killed thousands of people in China.

The National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China has allocated 60 billion Yuan ($8.7b) for fighting coronavirus.

Severity of Illness and risk of mortality of coronavirus is less than SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS-CoV) which is about three percent.

Meanwhile, speaking to IRNA, Shahriar Governor Nooroallh Taheri said Iranian students who have returned from China to be safe from Coronavirus will be released from quarantine on Monday.

In the meantime, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang appreciated Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh for his message of sympathy with the Chinese people.

“Recently many foreign ambassadors and representatives to China said on social media platforms that they stand with China in this fight against the NCP (COVID-19),” he added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying also praised Iran for sending medical face-masks.

Hua Chunying referred to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s message that China has taken effective and firm actions to contain coronavirus as a sign of long-term and traditional friendship between two countries.

She noted that Iran has so far sent three million face-masks to China and has expressed readiness for rendering more medical aid to China.

