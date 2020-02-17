Assassination of General Soleimani reveals US' real image

Speaking in a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Larijani referred to the recommendation of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with regard to supporting Syria as an important axis of resistance and thanked Assad for his message of condolences over General Soleimani's martyrdom.

He added that today as a result of Syrian resistance many regional countries have changed their position.

He described President Assad as an intelligent leader in the region, saying promotion of Resistance status changed the US remarks and stances.

President Assad, for his part, said Iran-Syria joint victories scared the US and the West.

He pointed to his meeting with Larijani during wartime and welcomed clear stances taken by the Iranian lawmakers.

President Assad, meantime, congratulated Larijani over Iran's achievements and said Iran-Syria joint victories are the cause of fear in the US and Western states and also the rift and duality in US Administration.

