Culture minister says Islamic Revolution boosted social status of women

Salehi made the remarks in his speech to a ceremony held at the Ministry of Culture to mark the National Women’s Day.

He said that Iranian women used to have only six percent participation in social activities, but, their presence in the public services has grown up to 44% now, the minister said.

Such amount of growth would be impossible without an overhaul in public outlook of the society after the Islamic Revolution, Salehi said.

The Islamic Revolution recognized right to education and social activities of women and expanded employment of women in the society, he added.

The minister said that Iran used to have only 600 female medical students while the number has grown to 30,000 four decades after the Islamic Revolution.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish