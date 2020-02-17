Larijani says Iran stands by Syria in reconstruction

Larijani made the remarks during a visit in Damascus with his Syrian counterpart Hamouda Sabbagh.

The Iranian speaker said that the terrorists were created by the US in this region and “were regretfully supported by some regional countries.”

He, however, noted that the Syrians emerged victorious in this resistance.

Larijani said that the situation is different from eight years ago when he said one of the regional leaders criticized Iran’s support for Damascus and told him that everything is over for Syria.

He said that he had told the regional state's leader that they were wrong and did not know the Syrian nation.

Larijani reaffirmed Iran's resolve to support Syria.

The Syrian side said for his part that the martyrdom of Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and other resistance martyrs was great loss for the regional security.

Sabbagh said that “the stupid terrorists” thought that they could put up the fire of resistance with the assassination of these commanders while he said that their terrorist action backfired and instead, it served to bring together the nations against the US and hegemonic powers.

He appreciated Iran’s support for Syria during tough times.

