Iran aims to present scientific achievements to world

Gholami made the remarks in his speech to the 33rd International Khwarizmi Festival.

He said that Iranian scientists in universities, research centers and at the ministry are trying to turn science to technology and taking advantage of new technologies for serving the world peace.

Innovations inside the country have prepared good status for Iranian scientists in the world, he added.

Iran's presence in international arena indicates scientific society's success and the enhanced position of science and technology in Iran, he noted.

Gholami said that cooperation between Iranian and foreign scientists pave the way for maintaining peace, friendship and intellectual exchange.

Thanks to recent scientific achievements, many needs inside the country have been met which are regarded as achievements in line with prosperity and the humanitarian values.

During the event, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani praised 15 top projects in developing solar energy, synthesis of peptide radioactivity raw materials, research and development of pharmaceutical materials and designing and producing renewable energies in micro-networks.

