Rouhani hails scientific successes after Islamic Revolution

Iran today is proud of its scientific successes gained during the past 41 years, the president said at his speech to the 33rd Khwarizmi International Festival opened in Tehran this morning.

President Rouhani expressed happiness that the important scientific festival of Khwarizmi is being held just after the Feb 11 Islamic Revolution victory ceremony and before the February 21 parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections.

About the US sanctions against Iran, the president said the pressures could not make the country lose its way.

Iran has been moving towards the right path, the president said.

Updating…

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish