Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 17

- Rouhani: Iran will never talk to US under pressure

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, emphasizing that the US policy of “maximum pressure” on Iran has failed to achieve its goals.

- Logistic hub to boost Qazvin-Aktau economic cooperation: Official

The establishment of a logistic hub will boost economic cooperation between Qazvin and Aktau port in Kazakhstan, said the chairman of Qazvin Chamber of Commerce.

- Assad meets Larijani, says enemies still trying to protect terrorists

President Bashar al-Assad said the countries hostile to the Syrian people are still trying to protect terrorists who take civilians as hostages and human shields, stressing that this cannot be allowed to continue.

- Legal case launched over assassination of Gen. Soleimani

A legal case has been launched to pursue through international channels the punishment of assassins of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi says.

- U.S. rejects Iraq’s demand, offers partial pullout

The U.S. military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports.

- Iranian women karateka bag two bronze medals in Dubai

Sara Bahmanyar and Rozita Alipour from Iran claimed bronze medal at the Karate 1-Premier League event in Dubai on Sunday.

- Rouhani: U.S. maximum pressure has failed

President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that the United Stats’ maximum pressure against Iran has failed and sanctions will be ineffective.

- Iranian musicians release song in memory of UIA Flight 752 victims

A group of Iranian musicians has released a song online in commemoration of the victims of a Ukrainian jetliner, which was hit unintentionally by Iran last month.

- Iran win six medals at Karate 1-Premier League

Iranian athletes claimed six medals at the Karate 1-Premier League event in Dubai, the UAE.

- Iran-EU trade down 71.5%

Trade between Iran and EU member states in 2019 stood at €5.22 billion to register a 71.54% decline compared with €18.35 billion in 2018, latest data provided by the European Statistical Office show.

- Commodities lift Tehran stocks

Tehran stocks made solid gains on Sunday climbing more than 2.3% amid demand for a wide range of large-cap stocks.

- Tehran real-estate market in Q3

The Statistical Center of Iran has published a new report on home and land prices, as well as rent levels, in the capital city Tehran during the third quarter of the current Iranian year (Sept. 23-Dec. 21, 2019).

