Veep congratulates Serbia's Nat'l Day

He also hoped that bilateral relations would further improve in all fields, especially economy, thanks to numerous commonalities and diverse capacities for cooperation between Iran and Serbia.
8072**2050
Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri in a message to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic congratulated National Day of Serbia.
