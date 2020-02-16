Feb 17, 2020, 12:25 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83677188
0 Persons

Tags

Veep congratulates Serbia's Nat'l Day

Veep congratulates Serbia's Nat'l Day

Tehran, Feb 17, IRNA – First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri in a message to Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic congratulated National Day of Serbia.

He also hoped that bilateral relations would further improve in all fields, especially economy, thanks to numerous commonalities and diverse capacities for cooperation between Iran and Serbia.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =