Parliament speaker reaffirms Iran's support for Syria's anti-terror campaign

In a meeting with President Bashar Assad, Larijani highlighted significance of resistance movement's recent victories against terrorists.

The Iranian parliament speaker reassured Damascus of Tehran's continued support for its anti-terror campaign.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is certain that Syria is capable of continuing war until clearing all the region from terrorists, Larijani said.

Assad, for his part, said that terrorists take people hostage in Idlib and use them as human shield.

He described certain countries that sponsor of terrorism as enemies of Syrian people, but he declined to name them.

Damascus will never allow public life and security be threatened and the Syrian people insist on clearing the entire state from terrorist groups, he said.

Larijani arrived in Damascus early on Sunday at the head of a parliamentary delegation.

He is also slated to sit down for talks with Prime Minister Emad Khamis to discuss prospects of Tehran-Damascus trade and economic relations.

Larijani will leave Damascus for Beirut.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish