Zarif lauds MSC talks as advancing cause of peace

Tehran, Feb 16, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described his talks on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference as aiming to advance the cause of peace in the region.

"Wrapping up three days in Munich, where I met with my counterparts from across the globe, as well as many other officials, think tanks, NGOs and media representatives on the sidelines of the @MunSecConf," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Advancing the cause of peace and de-escalation in our region and beyond," he added.

The 56th Munich Security Conference was attended by leaders from 35 countries.

Zarif held talks with his Omani, Croatian, Chinese, Czech, French, Kuwaiti, and Ukrainian counterparts.

He also held talks with Prime Minister of Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani.

