Kabaddi World Cup, Iran secures third position

Iran toppled Australia by a difference of 54-33 in the match played at the Punjab Stadium in Lahore.

The Iranians proved too powerful for the Australian team to secure the third position in the international tournament.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Mohammad Reza Nazeri was also present in the ground to witness the exciting kabaddi match of the world cup.

The Iranian diplomat also met with the Iranian kabaddi team on the ground and congratulated them on their win against Australia.

Earlier, Kabaddi World Cup 2020 exploded into action with a grand colorful opening ceremony. Teams from Iran, Pakistan, Germany, Canada, England, India, Kenya, Australia, Azerbaijan, and Sierra Leone took part in the event.

The event was organized in three cities of Pakistan namely Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujrat.

