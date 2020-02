The captain of the Iranian karate team won a gold medal in the weight category of -84 kg.

Also, Iranian female karateka Shima Al-e Saadi received a silver medal in the weight category of -67.

The competitions that hosted 85 athletes from different countries began in Dubai on Friday.

At the event, Iran bagged one gold, one silver as well as four bronze medals.

