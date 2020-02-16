Hezbollah chief Nasrallah: Commitment most important feature of General Soleimani

He made the announcement in a video conference and in a special ceremony marking the 40th-day memorial of the martyrdom of the late commander of the Quds Force and " Abu Mahdi al - Muhandis", the commander of the Iraqi Popular Forces (Hashd al-Sha’abi) held in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah's secretary-general added that sacrifice, tolerance, trust in God, hope for the future, tireless work and love of martyrdom were common traits of Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al -Muhandis and their lives were magnificent and their martyrdom too.

Nasrallah noted that Trump has committed 2 major crimes in recent months, the first of which was the assassination of Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and points to this crime in every speech. His second crime was the announcement of the plan of the Deal of the Century.

He said the plan was not a deal of the century because it was unilateral and the Palestinians and resistance groups did not play their role because they considered Trump's and Zionists' plan to destroy the Palestinian cause.

Hezbollah secretary-general added that in the deal of the century, Trump has envisaged a weak government and no human can accept it. The stability and endurance of the positions of the Palestinians and resistance groups will make the deal to fail.

Most Arab countries and other countries such as China, Russia and even the United Nations did not agree to the deal of the century. There is also a consensus in Lebanon to oppose the deal because it will have influences on the country, including the conversion of Palestinian refugees into Lebanese citizens and because of the threats that Lebanon's oil and gas resources will face.

Nasrallah said that we are in a new confrontation today and the enemy is the one who started the confrontation and attacked the resistance axis by assassinating General Soleimani and his companions and announcing the plan of the century.

