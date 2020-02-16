Iran, Italy discuss ways to preserve JCPOA

On the sideline of the 56th Munich Security Conference and at the meeting of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Luigi Di Maio discussed issues related to bilateral relations in the political, economic and cultural spheres.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Italy also consulted on Europe's commitments on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and ways to maintain the deal.

The Foreign Minister, who attended the Munich Security Conference on Friday, had several meetings with officials and personalities present at the conference.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish