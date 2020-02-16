FM's aide confers with Ugandan officials

According to the Iranian Embassy in Kampala, Aqajafari, during the meeting attended by Iranian Ambassador to Kampala Morteza Mortazavi, talked with Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, as well as Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and discussed ways to expand mutual cooperation, as well as developments in the region, including what was called the Deal of the Century.

In addition to emphasizing the need to strengthen political relations, the two sides stressed the need to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, while examining regional developments, the impact of the deal of century on global and regional peace and stability, and the need for independent states to stand against US unilateralism and they emphasized reinforcing multilateralism, adhering to international rules and treaties, and defending the rights of the Palestinian people.

