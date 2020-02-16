Judiciary Chief: Only way to confront US, Israel authority

Addressing the 40th-day memorial ceremony of Resistance Martyrs Lieutenant-General Martyr Qasem Soleimani in Kerman on Sunday, Raisi said that General Soleimani knew the enemy well. He knew that the language of the US and Israel was the language of force, and the only way to confront them was power and authority.

Raisi added that Commander Soleimani was trying to create opportunity and power from all threats, as he did in Lebanon, Afghanistan, and all the surrounding countries.

Hezbollah was formed in Lebanon and the enemy was not calm and created a Hezbollah in all countries, including Syria, Oman, Yemen, and Afghanistan, by the Afghans, Lebanese and the Yemenis to build a power to maintain the integrity of these countries and to resist the enemy.

He noted that General Soleimani transformed the talented forces of the region into power, and was a strategist in the true sense of the word. Our diplomacy language is a powerful language of authority and military position.

