Ukraine's high-ranking delegation meets Shamkhani

A delegation from Ukraine headed by Alexei Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, met Ali Shamkhani on Saturday but the news of the meeting was released on Sunday.

During the meeting, the secretary of the Supreme National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine met Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, to discuss bilateral relations and the Ukrainian plane incident.

Earlier in the telephone call, Ali Shamkhani had invited his Ukrainian counterpart to travel to Tehran.

In the telephone conversation, Shamkhani emphasized the two countries' efforts to prevent the other parties from exercising their will, saying that this bitter incident is due to a human error and we should not allow other parties to interfere to make it a political controversy.

