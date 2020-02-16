Qeshm’s Laft jolted by 5.8 Richter earthquake

According to the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran, the earthquake occurred at 16:46(13:13 GMT).

The geographic location of the earthquake was located in the 55.8 longitudes and 26.93 latitudes, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

No possible damage has been reported yet.

Qeshm township includes Qeshm, Hengam, and Lark islands, with an area of ​​approximately 550,000 square kilometers, which has been extended along the waters of the Persian Gulf along the coast of Hormozgan province.

