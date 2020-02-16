Feb 16, 2020, 4:51 PM
Qeshm’s Laft jolted by 5.8 Richter earthquake

Qeshm, Feb 16, IRNA - An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Port of Laft on Sunday in Qeshm region in Hormuzgan province.

According to the Institute of Geophysics at the University of Tehran, the earthquake occurred at 16:46(13:13 GMT).

The geographic location of the earthquake was located in the 55.8 longitudes and 26.93 latitudes, at a depth of 13 kilometers.

No possible damage has been reported yet.

Qeshm township includes Qeshm, Hengam, and Lark islands, with an area of ​​approximately 550,000 square kilometers, which has been extended along the waters of the Persian Gulf along the coast of Hormozgan province.

