Rouhani: Iran successfully overcomes maximum pressure

President Rouhani made the remarks at his 14th press conference attended by domestic and foreign reporters.

At first President Rouhani appreciated the Iranian nation for their massive turnout in the 41st victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The Iranian nation experienced a year full of ups and downs such as natural disasters followed by the assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, Ukrainian plane incident and Kerman funeral procession in which civilians were killed in a stampede.

The Brave Iranian nation is to resist against all foreign pressures and successfully overcome all difficulties, he said.

Iranian people have also overcome maximum pressure exerted by the US and this is the fact that the US administration will have to admit, he said.

We are determined to bring the enemy to the negotiation table; President Rouhani underlined, adding that all statistics indicate that Iran has made great achievements in energy, agriculture, tourism, mines, education, and other parts.

People are to play an active presence in the upcoming parliamentary elections as such maximum presence will be to Iran's benefit and this will disappoint the US, he said.

A sound elections campaign will bring more people to the ballot boxes, President Rouhani said.

Throughout history, various governments have exchanged messages between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia and we have always admitted that there is no complex problem between the two countries not to be resolved and anytime Saudi voices readiness, talks could be initiated, President Rouhani said.

The main problem in the region for Saudi Arabia is the issue of Yemen and it is very important for them how to deal with the issue, he said, adding that the Saudi King made a big mistake in dealing with Yemen as they assumed they can capture the country within weeks or months.

These were among grave mistakes of Saudi Arabia which created problems for itself as well as Yemen and they committed an unprecedented massacre in the country, President Rouhani said.

If Saudi Arabia stops aggression in Yemen, grounds for talks and reconciliations will be created as Yemen is one of the most important issues in this respect, the Iranian president said.

Iran believes that people in Yemen should make the decision on their fate and those countries interfering in that country should stop aggression and pay compensations for all damages inflicted on the country, President Rouhani said.

US officials and those in the Oval Office should change their minds to the benefit of people in America as well as people in the region, he said.

The US should forget about unilateralism and even the fact that once they assumed to be the world's leader and instead respect world nations and their legal governments which will lead to resolving all problems, he said.

Iran will never sit at the negotiating table with weaknesses

President stated that the imposed sanctions on Iran will be fruitless, adding what they think can bring us to the negotiating table with maximum pressure is impossible.

The main objective of the US is to press the government with the utmost pressure; he said, adding that Iran has announced its stances powerfully and with dignity.

Rouhani went on to say that this is the first time that Iran experiences an oil-free economy.

Iran emphasizes on HOPE initiative

Commenting on the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) initiative, he pointed out that the regional peace and security is impossible without Iran's efforts as well as presence.

Iran has always sought security in the region, he said, adding martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani fought for peace in the Middle East.

He went on to say that the last step has been taken to hold talks with the Iraqi Prime Minister, but General Soleimnai was unfairly assassinated.

Hormuz Peace Endeavour was put forward at 74th UNGA, he said, adding the initiative had been sent to the United Nations Secretary-General as well as the regional nations in order to participate.

A number of states have welcomed the plan while others have not responded frankly on the initiative, he said, adding all regional countries should enjoy peace and security in the region.

Commenting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian President underlined that if the parties of the agreement honored their obligations, the world would witness better results.

It has been 20 months that the US has imposed new rounds of sanctions and the maximum pressure policy, Rouhani underscored adding Iran has experienced better conditions as the policies of the US have failed.

He pointed out that Iran passed through the situation slightly hard.

He went on to say that if the US complies with the commitments of the JCPOA and lifts the sanctions on Iran, it will be able to start negotiating within 5+1 parties otherwise the negotiation is impossible.

Dispute resolution mechanism has been suspended for an undetermined time

In response to a question on the activation of the dispute resolution mechanism by the European parts to the JCPOA and the possibility of discussing the Iranian file at the Security Council, Rouhani said nothing will occur in the coming weeks.

He added that the parties to the agreement did not comply with their obligations due to the US' withdrawal from the JCPOA and partly because of their inaction.

Iran had to scale back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, he said, adding that the country abides by the JCPOA commitments neither in research and development of nuclear activities nor in enrichment ones.

Iran takes action in this regard under inspections of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The E3 resorted to the dispute resolution mechanism according to Article 36 of the JCPOA, he said, adding the action does not agree with the article.

Iran informed High Representative of the European Union Josep Borrell that taken steps according to the article is impossible legally.

Iranian President expressed hope that the European parties could find a way to make a deal with Iran so that they could resume their obligations to the JCPOA.

Regarding pending issues such as FATF and CFT, President Rouhani expressed the hope that the next parliament lineup to be more coordinated with the government in removing the obstacles.

The government will spare no effort to avoid being reenlisted in the blacklist on financial affairs, Rouhani said, adding that regretfully it seems that we are paving the same path, but we hope not to be reenlisted.

Presently, we have no broad banking cooperation with the world to create any problem for us but it will be very important for the future, he said.

Iran was in the blacklist but the eleventh government took it out and presently North Korea is in the blacklist but we hope all officials to do their utmost to help resolve the issue, he said.

7129**1430**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish