Two anti-jammer, anti-radar seeker unveiled by IRGC

According to the IRGC information website on Sunday, two new scientific achievements were unveiled at the Fourth International Congress of Defenders of the Holy Shrine and Security held at the Summit Hall.

One of these achievements is the broadband anti-jammer, named after martyr Abdullah Baqeri, which is a tool to disrupt radar systems to reduce their efficiency. It disrupts the radar of the defensive system, fighters, and ships, causing the performance of the enemy radar system to be reduced or to have a major seeking and interception problem.

Martyr Mohammad Reza Dehqan's anti-radar seeking system is another new scientific achievement of the IRGC that was unveiled at the congress. The system is an S-band anti-radar seeker suitable for all types of UAVs and missiles.

The system has the ability to seek radars in the S-band, sort and detect radars in its front area, and then selectively or automatically lock them onto the target radar. After locking on the target, the information needed to target the target radar is issued to the operators or the UAV or missile control unit.

9455**2050

