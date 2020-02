Upon his arrival in Damascus, Larijani visited the holy shrine of Hazrat Zeinab (S).

Speaking in the welcoming ceremony, Sabbagh said victory against terrorism and Takfirism is imminent.

He added that fighting terrorism and conspiracies against Iran and Syria are commonalities that link the two countries.

"We will pass all these difficulties," he noted.

