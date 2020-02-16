Deputy FM says no easy return for companies leaving Iran due to US sanctions

Abbas Araqchi made the remarks in reaction to South Korea’s LG Electronics and Samsung ending their presence in Iranian market over the past few months following the US sanctions against Tehran.

Underlining that Iran puts the domestic producers and entrepreneurs first, the deputy foreign minister however noted that if the country needs relations with foreign companies, it will definitely prioritize those companies which remained in Iran despite sanctions.

Araqchi said that the Iranian people will not forget those who have helped the US in its maximum pressure against Iran, leaving the Iranians alone in this tough situation.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish