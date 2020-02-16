Iranian athletes win two bronze medals in Karate-1 Premier League

The competitions, which is participated by 85 athletes from different world countries, began in the UAE capital on Friday.

Asgari, who had earlier secured a spot in 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, beat a rival from Turkey 2-0 in the third place game of the competitions, to win the bronze medal of -75 weight category.

Khodabakhshi defeated his Kazakh rival in the -84 weight class to grab the bronze medal.

Sara Bahmanyar and Rozita Alipour had won two other bronze medals for Iran earlier in the competitions.

