Iranian women karateka bag two bronze medals in Dubai

The competitions started on Friday and will come to an end on Sunday. Athletes from 85 countries have participated in the event.

In the third place competitions, Sara Bahmanyar defeated a Moroccan athlete 3-2 in -50 weight category; and Rosita Alipour defeated a Russian athlete 3-0 in the -6 weight category.

Mahsa Afsaneh lost the competition in kata to an athlete from Hong Kong and came forth.

Today, also Bahman Asgari and Mehdi Khodanakhshi will compete for bronze medals and Shima Al-Saadi and Zabihollah Poursheyb will fight in the final matches for gold medals.

