Advisor to Leader says Iran has been exposed to inhumane war

Despite the difficulties created by the economic war which has been imposed by the United States, the Iranian nation have stood up to the US oppression, Dehqan told Lebanon's Alahednews website.

US claims that sanctions have targeted the government, while they have targeted livelihood of the Iranian nation, he said, adding that the US sanctions on medicine have directly targeted the people suffering from incurable diseases.

In fact, the US pressures are aimed at creating rift between the people and the government of Iran, he noted.

Speaking about the military power of the Islamic Republic, the official said if they had reach a conclusion that they might win any war against Iran, they would have started it.

Instead, they started economic war and propaganda campaign to put economic pressures on the country, he added.

Elsewhere, he talked of Lebanon's Hezbollah, saying that the weakness of the Arab states has led to think that Hezbollah is the most fragile part of the Resistance front.

But, when they attacked Hezbollah and saw nothing happened, they understood that their calculations had been wrong, the advisor noted.

Dehqan, the former minister of defense, said the power of Hezbollah emanated from the support from the Lebanese people and the Resistance as well.

He said that the countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, Israel and certain European states cannot weaken the Hezbollah popularity.

He highlighted the US terrorist attack against motorcade of Commander of the Islamic Republic at Baghdad airport to assassinate Lt General Qasem Soleimani on January 3, saying that martyrdom of Gen Soleimani was the beginning of a new move in the Resistance front.

