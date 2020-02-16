Iran parliament speaker heads for Syria

Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran, Larijani said that the Syrian developments and the regional situation need close consultations.

Describing Syria as a friend and member of the Resistance Front, he said that the regional developments are of major importance.

He noted that Iran and Syria enjoy cooperation in various fields.

He said that the regional states need closer consultations to thwart a variety of conspiracies.

He made clear that holding talks on important regional issues have been put top on his agenda.

