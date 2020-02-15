41st anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution held on Ivory Coast

The 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution was attended by Minister of Sports, Claude Dunhooh, as government representative, Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassadors and Diplomats, National and Senate Representatives, Shia and Sunni religious personalities, NGOs, Lebanese populations, scholars and imams, reporters and Iranian expatriates in the Ivory Coast capital.

Iranian Ambassador to Abidjan Kourosh Majidi commemorated the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and referred to the approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism and the effective role of General Soleimani in the fight against terrorism, Takfiri and terrorist groups in the region.

He further emphasized the principles of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, rejecting world domination and combating global arrogance, while condemning the destructive and disruptive actions of the US government against the international peace and security and unilaterally withdrawing from the JCPOA and unveiling the Zionist plan of the Deal of the century and said that the policies of the Trump administration in the Middle East will be doomed to failure.

